MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.