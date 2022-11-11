MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading 5.5% Higher

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 5,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

MLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MeridianLink by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

