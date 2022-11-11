Metal (MTL) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.43 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $47.89 million and $14.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.30593733 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.