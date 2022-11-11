Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.73.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Up 7.7 %

Methanex Company Profile

MEOH stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

