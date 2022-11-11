Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 48.7% in October

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 439,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Methanex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Methanex by 64.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 44.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

