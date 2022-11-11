Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 48.7% in October

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.
Methanex Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 439,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
See Also
