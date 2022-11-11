MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Increased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 2.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 122,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,572. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

