MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 94,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

