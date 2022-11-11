Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €5.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($10.90) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.00) price objective on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Up 1.4 %

B4B3 stock opened at €7.15 ($7.15) on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($12.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.99.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.