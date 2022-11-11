Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Metsä Board Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSAF remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Friday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske raised Metsä Board Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Metsä Board Oyj

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.