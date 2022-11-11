Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 122,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

