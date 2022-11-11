Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 79,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

