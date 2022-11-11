Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MPB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 79,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.