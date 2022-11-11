MiL.k Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

