MinePlex Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $45.45 million and $6.97 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,542,516 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

