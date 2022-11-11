Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 313,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,212,394 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.