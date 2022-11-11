Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 191,250 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,250 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $260,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,623,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,383,000 after acquiring an additional 184,535 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.28. 236,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

