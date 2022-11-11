Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 30,014 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $128,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.45. 76,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

