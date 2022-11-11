Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $661.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 2.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $661,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,532. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

