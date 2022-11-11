Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $179,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.87. 70,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

