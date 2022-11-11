Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.62% of SBA Communications worth $215,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,670. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.91. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

