Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 250,276 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $135,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.0 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

