MKS Instruments, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

