MOBOX (MBOX) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $81.14 million and $7.04 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,494,651 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

