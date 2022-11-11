Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

