Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MDV stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

