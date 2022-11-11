Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Modiv Price Performance
MDV stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.
Institutional Trading of Modiv
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
