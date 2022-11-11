monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.00. 9,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 582,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on monday.com in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

