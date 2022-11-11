Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($21.51) to GBX 1,760 ($20.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.33.

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Mondi has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

