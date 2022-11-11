Monero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.80 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $108.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $128.33 or 0.00760918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00601764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237345 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,199,442 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

