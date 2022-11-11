Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 56.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 556,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.