Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

ADBE stock traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.45. The company had a trading volume of 214,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

