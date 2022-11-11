Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $17.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 624,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

