Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.55% of UMH Properties worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 848.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,550. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $998.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

