Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,506 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,402. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

