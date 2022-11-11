Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.67. 105,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,012. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $216.05.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

