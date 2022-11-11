Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 20,449 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,329. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $238.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86.

