Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 39,920 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,920 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $39,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

