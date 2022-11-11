Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

