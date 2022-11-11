Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 381,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 531,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

