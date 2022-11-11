Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.2 %

Hasbro stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

