Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $624,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st.

