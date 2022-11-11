Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $19,073,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.80 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

