Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,148 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.