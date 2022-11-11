Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,280 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.