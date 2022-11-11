Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Block by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Block by 329.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,832,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

SQ opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

