Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Key Tronic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

