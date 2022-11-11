Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

