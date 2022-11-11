Morgan Stanley Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

