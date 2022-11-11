Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PROK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

