Morgan Stanley Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 720

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.29) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 800 ($9.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,072 ($12.34) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($14.51) to GBX 1,170 ($13.47) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,001.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

