Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 6.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

