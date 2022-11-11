Morgan Stanley Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $56.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of WSC opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

