Morgan Stanley Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $56.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
Shares of WSC opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
